Funeral management of Muslim Covid-19 victims to be done within 24 hours, says Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 ― The funeral management involving Muslim Covid-19 fatalities at three hospitals in Selangor will not be more than 24 hours following the implementation of a funeral management initiative by the state government to speed up the process, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the state government is also in discussions with funeral parlours handling the bodies of non-Muslim Covid-19 patients to hasten the burial process which takes up to four days.

Amirudin said there are no more backlogs in the management of the Muslim Covid-19 patients’ bodies in hospitals after the Centralised Covid-19 Fatalities Management was implemented at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, Shah Alam Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“State Secretary, Datuk Nor Azmie Diron is now having discussions to expedite the management of non-Muslim Covid-19 victims,” he said to reporters after visiting the Universiti Teknologi Mara vaccination centre in Shah Alam today.

On another point, Amirudin said up until yesterday the state has achieved a 30 per cent vaccination rate and is expected to reach 50 per cent by the end of this month.

“Despite this, we will not be resting on our laurels as more initiatives are being drawn up including focusing to vaccinate foreigners, documented or otherwise,” he said.

In another development, Amirudin said walk-in recipients under the Vaksin Selangor (Selvax) initiative will be notified of their second dose appointment through the SeLangkah application to avoid congestion at vaccination centres.

He said this following allegation of congestions at vaccination centres which began accepting walk-in vaccine recipients yesterday. ― Bernama