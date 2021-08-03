‘Datuk’ taxi company owner to be charged with seeking bribe to settle graft case

Two members of the media stand against the backdrop of the MACC logo in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― A taxi company owner will be charged in court tomorrow for soliciting and accepting bribes worth RM95,000 from a person who sought his help to clear an ongoing graft case.

A source familiar with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation said the taxi firm owner, in his 50s, is said to hold the title of “Datuk”.

“The person in his 50s had asked for bribes worth RM95,000 from an individual whose case is being tried in the Court of Appeal,” said the MACC source.

“The suspect was believed to have asked for the money to be paid to a deputy public prosecutor and an officer at the Attorney General’s Chambers who is overseeing the case.”

The suspect had received RM10,000 from the total amount sought for, which was deposited in his personal account, the source said.

“The suspect then asked for another RM35,000 and received it in cash,” the source said.

The suspect is expected to be charged for several offences under MACC Act 2009.

Malay Mail is seeking confirmation from the MACC over the matter.