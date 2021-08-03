Covid-19: Sarawak southern zone’s move to phase three of NRP postponed, says SDMC

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Building and Darul Hana Bridge in Kuching, July 31, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 3 ― Sarawak’s southern zone, covering Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, Serian and Tebedu will not be moving to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN ) tomorrow as scheduled.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is a statement announced that the move was postponed until the Covid-19 cases in this zone showed a declining trend.

“This means that only the northern zone (Miri, Limbang, Bintulu), central zone (Sibu, Mukah, Kapit) and western zone (Sarikei, Betong, Sri Aman) will move to Phase Three of PPN beginning tomorrow.

Yeserday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly announced that Perlis, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan would be moving to Phase Three of PPN.

The decision on Sarawak’s southern zone was also agreed upon by JPBN after receiving advice from medical experts and based on the existing standard operating procedure (SOP).

Today, Sarawak recorded 494 Covid-19 new cases, bringing the cumulative number to 78,211 and two more deaths from the viral infection, bringing the total number so far to 464.

JPBN also announced three new clusters, namely, the Pasar Stutong 2 Cluster (in Kuching), detected at a market in Jalan Stutong, with 51 individuals out of the 140 screened found to be positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Mega Suai Cluster in Subis was detected in an oil palm plantation placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) where 24 out of the 351 people screened found to be positive.

The Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster in Bintulu involves the workers’ quarters of a plywood factory at the Kemena Industrial Area, also placed under the EMCO. Here, 17 individuals out of the 85 screened were found to be positive for Covid-19. ― Bernama