TNB donates cold storage containers to two hospitals in Kedah

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, Aug 1 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today donated two cold storage containers to house the remains of deceased Covid-19 patients at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), here, and Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said concerned with the urgent need at the two hospitals, TNB came forward to donate the special containers to enable the funeral management process to run smoothly.

“TNB is always sensitive to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and we take note of the needs of the hospitals, so I discussed with TNB’s top management for us to take immediate action.

“In just two days, we decided to hand over the contribution of these cold storage containers, and I wish to thank TNB chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din who helped a lot,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Apart from that, he said TNB also donated two units of oxygen concentrators which were much needed by HSB.

“The special equipment is used in COVID19-related cases, and the total value of the special containers and equipment is RM165,000.

“We hope that with the contribution from TNB, we will be able to solve the critical problems faced by both hospitals and also allay public concern in the state regarding management of the remains of Covid-19 victims,” he added. — Bernama