Report: Bersatu deputy president defends postponing tomorrow’s Parliament sitting as based on Health Ministry’s advice

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after a visit to the vaccination centre in Chenderiang, Tapah. – Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has defended the postponement of tomorrow’s special parliamentary sitting, saying it was done on the advice of the Health Ministry.

The Tambun MP said those claiming that the government had political motives in the postponement had “insulted” a civil servant in charge of advising the government, adding that critics should be more aware about the pandemic and the dangers of new variants.

“How is it possible that a Health Ministry professional would act by giving advice based on political considerations?

“As MPs, we must put the safety of the public as the main priority. Even though we have been vaccinated, we are not immune and can still carry the virus without us knowing,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

The latest postponement was made after Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah notified Parliament officials that there have been two new Covid-19 cases detected within its compound.

Ahmad Faizal also stressed that he remained confident that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would still command the confidence of most lawmakers when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes.

On Thursday, Opposition Leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sent a letter expressing his intent to table a motion in Dewan Rakyat to remove Muhyiddin, claiming the prime minister has lost the confidence of the majority of the MPs.

Ahmad Faizal then touched on the “baseless” allegations that Muhyiddin postponed tomorrow’s sitting of the Dewan Rakyat because the federal administration’s stability was being questioned.

“Myself and other Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional MPs are prepared to face (the House) when it reconvenes.

“We are very confident that majority support will be retained to enable the government to continue functioning, while giving focus to the rakyat’s welfare.

“The question of avoiding the sitting because of concerns that the government may fall does not arise at all,” he added.

The Parliament special sitting was adjourned for the fourth time last Thursday until 5.15pm, hours after an uproar due to a statement by Istana Negara informing the Agong’s displeasure of the government.

Earlier that day, Istana Negara released a statement from Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in which he said he has not given the royal assent that was constitutionally required to revoke the Emergency Ordinances.

The Agong said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s announcement in Parliament was consequently premature and inaccurate.

The Prime Minister’s Office later defended the decision, saying the government had followed the Federal Constitution in its action.



