Kelantan Islamic council to distribute RM15.6m through 2021 assistance programe

KOTA BARU, Aug 1 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) will distribute aid totaling RM15.6 million through three packages under the 2021 MAIK Assistance Programme

Its president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the Kelantan Wang Ehsan allocation would be used to fund the three package schemes namely MAIK Prihatin Scheme, MAIK Perangsang Scheme, and Small Contractor Catalyst Project Scheme.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam who is also Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan said under MAIK Prihatin, RM6.1 million would be allocated to provide assistance not only to tithe recipients but also other Muslims and non-Muslims including people under B40 and M40 categories who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aid in the form of cash and daily necessities is targeted for single mothers, chronically ill or or bedridden patients and those who have lost their jobs and income,” he said adding that over 30,500 people are expected to benefit from this package.

“The recipients will be identified by the district officers with the cooperation of the imams of mosques located in towns and sub-districts throughout the state,” he said in a statement, here today.

For the MAIK Perangsang package a total of RM5.5 million has been allocated for the economic sector players involving hawkers (wet markets, wholesale markets and night markets), petty traders (stalls and roadside shops), entrepreneurs (taxi, rickshaw, e-hailing, bus and, school van drivers) in addition to farmers, smallholders and fishermen.

Meanwhile, he said RM3 million has been allocated for the Small Contractor Catalyst Project scheme which is to assist G-1 contractors registered with MAIK.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam also expressed his appreciation to the Federal government, especially the Ministry of Finance, public and private agencies and individuals who had always entrusted MAIK with the task of organising aid programmes in the state. — Bernama