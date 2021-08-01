Johor MMEA evacuates three Covid-19 patients from Pulau Aur to Mersing to receive treatment

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng Cheong

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), through its medical evacuation (Medevac) service, has evacuated three Covid-19 patients from Pulau Aur to the Syahbandar Jetty in Mersing yesterday.

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the Mersing Maritime Zone had received a call from the district office seeking assistance to bring the patients to the Mersing Hospital.

He said the following the call, the MMEA’s Perkasa 31 boat with five members wearing personal protective equipment were deployed to the island.

“The boat arrived at the location at 3.30 pm and immediately transport the three female patients aged between 15 and 77 to the Syahbandar Jetty.

“The journey from Pulau Aur to the jetty took about two hours. Upon arrival, the patients were transferred to an ambulance that was on standby to take them to the Mersing Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

All MMEA members involved as well as the Perkasa 31 boat have been sanitised with assistance from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama