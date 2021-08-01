Dr Adham: All teachers expected to receive first Covid jab before Sept

Dr Adham Baba addresses a press conference in Putrajaya February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA TINGGI, Aug 1 — Some 85,000 teachers in schools nationwide, are expected to receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the school session begins this September.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has given the full list of names to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to ensure that the teaching fraternity are vaccinated before schools reopen.

Dr Adham said apart from teachers, the implementation team and support service staff including the canteen operators, school bus and van drivers as well as security guards would also be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

“... and I have personally looked into the matter and made the request to CITF to see that the group is given their vaccine before September,” he told reporters after checking on the National Heart Institute (IJN) vaccination outreach programme at the Semanggar Multipurpose Hall, here today.

To date, 326,998 teachers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while a total of 215,999 teachers have been fully vaccinated.

On getting students aged 12 to 17 vaccinated, he said the MoH was evaluating more accurate and latest clinical data from Pfizer before any decision could be made.

Meanwhile, through the IJN outreach programme which began last Friday, 1,500 vaccine doses would be administered for the Orang Asli community from Kampung Kempas Menang, Kampung Pasir Intan and Kampung Sayung Pinang in the Kota Tinggi district.

A recipient, Norliah Salleh, 57, in lauding the joint collaboration between the government and IJN said, the move had eased those living in the interior areas.

“I was fearful at first, but after getting my shot I felt fine. Hopefully after this I will be able to visit all my grandchildren, said Norliah from Kampung Kempas Menang, who was coaxed into getting the vaccine by her nephew.

Meanwhile, Amirul Rahim, 25, said she was happy and relieved to get her vaccine dose and thankful that the vaccination process went smoothly. — Bernama