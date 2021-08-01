DPM: Kampung Seberang Guai bridge in Bera, Pahang to be ready in September

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits the construction site of the Kampung Seberang Guai bridge in Bera August 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

BERA, Aug 1 — The Kampung Seberang Guai bridge here, is expected to be fully completed and opened to the public by the end of September, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the bridge built for the benefit of about 2,000 residents in the area, was already 98 per cent complete.

“I understand that a retaining wall worth RM2 million will also be constructed so that the bridge structure is maintained and to prevent erosion especially during the monsoon season.

“I am satisfied with the bridge construction work, except that there had been a delay in its completion due to the lack of raw materials following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) earlier,” he said when met at Kampung Mengkarak Community Centre after a site visit here today.

With the construction of the 770-meter bridge, which began in 2017 at an estimated cost of RM98.5 million, villagers’ travel time to Bera town centre will be reduced from one hour 20 minutes to about 30 minutes.

During his visit here, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister presented copies of the Quran and food baskets to residents’ representatives and mosques around Bera.

Meanwhile, a single mother, Saariah Hamid, 51, said she was thankful as the food basket could ease her burden to feed her seven children as she could not earn much from peddling by the roadside.

Kampung Mengkarak representative, Rosli Mohd Yunan, 68, said for the food baskets, priority would be given to the hardcore poor.

“About 60 households will be getting the aid. Top of the list will be the poor who have lost their source of income and after that the disabled and B40 groups,” said Rosli.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera MP also took time to visit the Darul Fikri Mosque where he presented funeral preparation items. — Bernama