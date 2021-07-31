Marine police foils attempt to smuggle 886 white-rumped shama, magpies in Johor

Marine police foiled an attempt to smuggle 886 white-rumped shama (burung murai batu) and magpies (murai kampung) worth about RM110,300 in Johor. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BATU PAHAT, July 31 — Marine police here foiled an attempt to smuggle 886 white-rumped shama (burung murai batu) and magpies (murai kampung) worth about RM110,300 into a neighbouring country using a van in Kampung Baharu, Senggarang here yesterday.

Region 2 Marine Operation Force (PPM) ACP Muhd Zailani Abdullah said the team, assisted by policemen from the Senggarang police station, detected a van that was driven suspiciously in Parit Botak, here.

He said when the van driver saw the team, he sped off to the oil palm plantation in Kampung Baharu, Senggarang before he was apprehended.

“During interrogation, the individual confessed that he was the manager that handled the delivery of birds to the neighbouring country,” he said in a statement today.

He said following the arrest, another man believed to be involved in the smuggling activity also turned himself to the police.

He said besides arresting the two local men aged 23 and 29, the team also confiscated 206 white-rumped shama, 680 magpies, a van and a motorcycle.

“The case is being investigated under Section 60 (2) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 involving the protected Common Shama (Copsychus malabaricus) species, an offence that provides a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years or both if convicted,” he said. — Bernama