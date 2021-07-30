HR Ministry orders immediate investigation on LRT3 project site incident

The collapsed metal scaffolding of the LRT 3 project in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, July 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 30 ― The Human Resource Ministry (KSM) has instructed the Federal Territory and Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to conduct immediate investigation on yesterday’s incident in which an iron scaffolding collapsed at the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) construction site in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

In a statement issued here, today, the ministry said the comprehensive investigation involved the Forensic Engineering Division and the Construction Site Security Division at DOSH to identify the cause of the incident.

The investigation is also to determine whether there was a violation of legal requirements under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514), it said, adding that the law requires all employers to ensure the safety, health and welfare of their employees at the workplace, as well as that of the public there.

The ministry, it said, viewed seriously accidents at workplace and illnesses caused by occupational activities, including accidents involving the construction sector.

Yesterday, a Bangladeshi construction worker died, while four men in their 30s suffered minor injuries after the iron scaffolding collapsed at the LRT3 construction site in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang. ― Bernama