Scaffolding for under-construction MRT 3 bridge in Klang collapses, injuring four workers, trapping one in rubble (VIDEO)

Fire and rescue personnel rescuing victims from the scene of collapsed LRT 3 structure in Bukit Tinggi Klang July 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Four Bangladeshi workers were hurt when the steel beam scaffolding of the MRT 3 bridge that is under construction near the Premier Hotel in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang gave way earlier today.

One worker is still trapped underneath the rubble.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a call for help came in at 2.41pm.

Rescuers from both the Shah Alam and Port Klang Fire and Rescue stations reached the location at 2.58pm.

“So far, four Bangladeshi nationals have been freed and one victim is still buried underneath the fallen steel scaffolding and the fire department is still working to remove the victim,” Norazam said in a statement.

He added that the head of the Andalas Fire Department, the Selangor operation deputy director and officers from the state operation division are also present at the site of the incident.

Pictures and videos of the collapsed bridge structure have been shared on social media.

This is the fourth infrastructure collapse incident this year.

The Damansara-Shah Alam Evelated Highway (DASH) collapsed on June 19, LRT 3 near Meru, Klang on June 17, Sungai Besi- Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway (SUKE) on March 3 and Tenaga Nasional Berhad scaffolding near MRT Cochrane collapsed on January 9.