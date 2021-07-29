Johor Umno Youth demands entire Cabinet quit following Agong’s remarks, state DAP shares sentiments

Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the state Umno Youth believed the action of the PN government would lead to a constitutional crisis, where it must be overcome immediately. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 29 — The Johor Umno Youth wing today demanded Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his entire Cabinet resign and take responsibility for revoking six Emergency Ordinances without first gaining the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent.

Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said its members took notice of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s statement this afternoon, which expressed his disappointment over the confusion after the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government revoked six Emergency Ordinances.

He said the statement issued by Istana Negara earlier today clearly exposed what had been announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan on Monday about the revocation as having yet to receive the Agong’s consent.

“It is clear that the government, led by Muhyiddin, is in a desperate situation and allowed a lie to take place in the Dewan Rakyat. It also went against the Federal Constitution and insulted the sovereignty of Parliament,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hairi said the state Umno Youth believed the action of the PN government would lead to a constitutional crisis, where it must be overcome immediately.

“We demand that Muhyiddin and his entire Cabinet be held responsible over such a disgraceful incident by resigning instead of looking for excuses,” he said.

Mohd Hairi reminded all elected representatives, including Muhyiddin and his Cabinet, to uphold the decree by the Agong and Federal Constitution as the main priority.

The Johor DAP Youth also shared similar sentiments.

Its chief who is also the state party vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that the PN government led by Muhyiddin had begun with a betrayal of the people’s mandate and ended by going against the Malay rulers.

“What is happening in the country now is another historical point witnessed by all Malaysians that the present government has failed to uphold the constitution, rule of law and negate the role of Malay Rulers as recommended in the spirit of constitutional monarchy,” he said.

Parti Amanah Negara’s national law bureau echoed the views for collective responsibility in a separate statement.

“In addition to the two, the prime minister and the Cabinet shall also be collectively responsible for the actions of Takiyuddin as provided in Article 43 (3) of the Federal Constitution,” its bureau chief Zulqarnain Lukman said.

He also highlighted Section 121B of the Penal Code, which provides for action against those who question the powers of the King.

He said he hopes the police will act professionally against those responsible and there will be no double standards in the law enforcement process.