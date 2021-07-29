In Terengganu, family loses father, sister to Covid-19 within a week

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 29 — Losing their beloved father and sister to Covid-19 in a span of a week is such a great ordeal for Azenira Ali and her family.

Azenira, 37, from Felda Neram 2, Cheneh in Kemaman said all this while, she only read about and watched other people’s bitter experiences but it never crossed her mind that her own family would have to endure such loss.

“My father Ali Mohamad, 70, breathed his last on Hari Raya Aidiladha (July 20) while my second sister Alinda, 47, died last Monday (July 26). It happened too quickly and until now, we are still traumatised from losing them to Covid-19,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Hence, Azenira hoped that the people of Terengganu will not ignore the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the government because it is the only way to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

“While we are still grieving the loss of our father, we have to accept the fact that we have also lost Alinda.

“We were not able to kiss them for one last time and we can only watch the hearses passed by the front of our house. I hope nobody else will have to go through such an experience because it is too painful to remember,” she said.

Recalling her father and sister’s final moments, Azenira said her father, who was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, complained of being unwell a few days before Aidiladha and died on the first day of eid before they could take him to the hospital.

“On the same day, Alinda suffered severe bleeding in the cervix and was rushed to the Kemaman Hospital. She tested positive for Covid-19 and was sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu for further treatment.

“The result of my father’s swab test that we received two days after he died also revealed that he was Covid-19 positive. The funeral was held soon after, in compliance with the SOP,” she said.

Azenira said her father was staying with Alinda and her family in Taman Sentosa, Bandar Cheneh Baru and all of them had to undergo quarantine after Alinda’s husband became a close contact to his colleague who tested positive for Covid-19.

The first two swab tests for Alinda’s husband, Saadon Abdul Rashid, 50, came back negative but the third test conducted on July 18 confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19

Saadon and one of his daughters who also tested positive for Covid-19 just finished their quarantine at the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre yesterday while his three sons were confirmed negative for the virus.

Azenira said when Alinda was admitted to HSNZ, her condition was quite bad and had to use a ventilator for a few days before she regained her health.

“We managed to spoke to her via video call on Saturday and at the time, my sister no longer needs to use the ventilator. However, she complained about having breathing difficulties. That was the last time she responded to our call and messages,” she said. — Bernama