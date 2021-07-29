Covid-19: Sabah records three new clusters, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said two new clusters were community clusters, namely the Batu Keramat Cluster with 18 cases, and the Lahat-Lahat Cluster with 20 cases, resulting from Aidiladha celebrations and a tahlil event. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 29 — A total of 776 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Sabah today, with three new clusters detected, bringing the total cases in the state to 82,620.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said two new clusters were community clusters, namely the Batu Keramat Cluster with 18 cases, and the Lahat-Lahat Cluster with 20 cases, resulting from Aidiladha celebrations and a tahlil event.

Another cluster, the Unipark Cluster, is a workplace cluster, detected through symptomatic screening, and has so far recorded 18 positive cases out of 54 screenings conducted.

“Close contact tracing is being conducted and the cause of the infections is still being investigated,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Eight deaths were also recorded today, four in Kota Kinabalu, and one each in Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Beaufort.

Overall, Masidi said that all districts in the state recorded increases in Covid-19 positive cases, with 439 cases detected through close contact tracing, followed by symptomatic screenings (153 cases); cluster screenings (74 cases); targeting screenings (32 cases); and other screenings (78 cases).

Commenting on developments with the Sabah-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Masidi said that 1.13 million doses were administered to state residents under the programme up to today.

The total number of Sabah residents who registered as vaccine recipients also increased, with 1.13 million people, or 4.2 per cent, having registered on various platforms, he said. — Bernama