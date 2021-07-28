Covid-19: Construction of military field hospital to continue at Melaka Hospital parking lot, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the hospital would be built at the parking lot in front of the main lobby of Melaka Hospital with 100 beds to accommodate Covid-19 patients. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MELAKA, July 28 — The construction of a Malaysian Armed Forces field hospital at Jasin Hospital which had been shelved previously, will take place at Melaka Hospital soon.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the hospital would be built at the parking lot in front of the main lobby of Melaka Hospital with 100 beds to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

“The construction of the military field hospital is important and a necessity for the state government to support the health facilities that have become more critical following the rise in Covid-19 cases of late.

“Currently, we are waiting for the military facilities and assets to be transferred from Labuan to Melaka as soon as possible,” he told reporters after launching the “Vax and Win” campaign at Seri Negeri, here, today.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced in the Dewan Rakyat that the field hospital in Labuan would be closed and another would be opened in Melaka to cater to the rising number of cases.

Sulaiman said the field hospital would use electricity supplied from the Al-Azim Mosque to ensure uninterrupted services and the comfort of patients.

Meanwhile, he said the state government was considering opening a Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Hang Jebat Stadium here but various aspects needed to be studied first including the number of health personnel, volunteers and costs before a decision could be made.

He also said that until July 26, 271,152 Melaka residents or 46.4 per cent had received the first Covid-19 vaccination shot while 147,293 people or 25.2 per cent had completed both shots.

He added that 106 vaccination centres had been opened so far to help speed up the vaccination exercise in the state, with a target of 14,660 vaccinations daily.

Sulaiman had earlier said that the “Vax and Win” campaign, organised by NCT Alliance Berhad, using the ION app by NCT and held for eight months beginning August 1, aimed to encourage more Malaysians, especially those in Melaka, to sign up for vaccination.

Under the campaign, Malaysians aged 18 and above who have received both vaccine shots stand the chance to own a dream home and monthly prizes worth up to RM1 million.

He said the lucky draw winner among the first million participants would stand a chance to win a house worth RM423,800 at Ion Forte Green City in Melaka, while the winner among the second million participants would win a house worth RM570,000 in Grand Ion Majestic at Genting Highlands, Pahang. — Bernama