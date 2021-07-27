Two drug-positive men detained after attempting to avoid police roadblock in KL

Police and army personnel man a roadblock at KM34 of the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Two men in a car, under the influence of drugs, tried to make a U-turn towards the Sultan Iskandar Highway to avoid being arrested at a police roadblock in Jalan Parlimen, here, yesterday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the two 25-year-old suspects, who were in a white Perodua Alza car, did not want to stop at the roadblock for fear of being arrested by the police. However, police gave chase and apprehended them.

He said urine tests done on the two suspects found that they were positive for methamphetamine.

“Further checks found that one of the suspects had 12 drug-related offences while the other suspect had two records of similar offences. The police are also tracking down the Perodua Alza car owner to record a statement,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohamad Zainal said the two suspects have been remanded for three days until Thursday. The case is being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 26 (2) of the Police Act 1990 for fleeing a police blockade. — Bernama