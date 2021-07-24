Pahang to reopen tourism sector in Fraser’s Hill soon

TEMERLOH, July 24 —The Pahang government will soon reopen tourism activities at Fraser’s Hill in Raub, said Pahang Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodity Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

Mohd Sharkar said the state government and the National Security Council (MKN) are reviewing the appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that the move was made to revive the state’s tourism sector which had long been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Residents in Bukit Fraser will receive the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today and Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak is conducting checks on the area to determine the appropriate SOPs that can be implemented and in line with the new normal to enable the tourism sector in the area to be reopened.

“Besides that, the people in Pulau Tioman are also expected to complete the vaccination doses soon, but we will open Fraser’s Hill first followed by the island,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Temerloh Municipal Council Hall (MPT), Lanchang, here today.

Mohd Sharkar said the SOPs would also be used as a reference in the reopening of other tourist hotspots in the state such as the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre, Taman Negara and the Rompin state park.

At the same time, he said the state government was also planning to speed up the vaccination process for workers involved in the tourism sector such as restaurants, motels and souvenir shops to encourage tourists to visit.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sharkar who is Lanchang state assemblyman said the PPV that started operating today was expected to vaccinate 600 Lanchang state constituents per day.

He said to facilitate the vaccination process, the residents were provided with free transportation to ferry them to the PPV at the MPT Hall and the Tun Razak Hall in Temerloh, adding that they also conducted a house-to-house vaccination programme for about 100 people in the district who were unable to get to the PPV due to their health. — Bernama