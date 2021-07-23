Penang reaches daily Covid-19 vaccination rate of over 30,000 doses

People receive their Covid-19 jab at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s drive-through vaccination centre in Penang July 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Penang has reached the Covid-19 vaccination rate of over 30,000 doses per day as of yesterday, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said a total 30,055 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday through the various Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in the state.

“According to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), Penang ranked sixth compared to other states in terms of vaccination rate,” he said in a statement today.

As of 11.59pm yesterday, Chow said a total 571,164 first doses were administered which is 32.2 per cent of the total population in the state while a total 240,038 second doses were administered which is 13.5 per cent of the total population in the state.

Chow said a total 207,607 people below the age of 60 have received their first dose of vaccine while 27,229 have received their second doses under Phase Three of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“We will continue to speed up vaccination rate to ensure Penang can transition to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan and at the same time, achieve herd immunity,” he said.

There are currently a total 85 PPVs in the state including those at community halls, institute of higher learning, public and private hospitals, clinics and a mega PPV, dispensing a maximum 20,830 doses per day.

There are also an additional nine PPVs under Program Imunisasi Industri Covid-19 Kerjasama Awam-Swasta (PIKAS) with a maximum capacity of 10,200 doses per day.

Another PPV by a non-governmental organisation will also be opened in Juru on July 26 with a capacity of 1,000 doses per day.

Chow said other than the industrial sector, the state has also prioritised the operations of public PPVs to speed up vaccination rate for the public.