In Melaka, single mother charged with attempted murder of baby daughter

The woman was charged with attempting to murder her daughter by throwing her into a drain at Lorong Pandan on July 13.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, July 23 — A single mother was charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today with attempting to murder her 21-month-old daughter.

Syarifah Norain Mohamad Zali, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Elesabet Paya Wan (rpt: Elesabet Paya Wan).

The woman, who is unemployed, was charged with attempting to murder her daughter, who is one year and nine-month-old, by throwing the girl into a drain at Lorong Pandan here at 8.40pm last July 13.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and fine, if found guilty.

The woman was also charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act with ill-treating the girl at 9.40pm at the same time place and date, to which she pleaded guilty.

The offence provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

The woman was allowed bail of RM12,000 on both charges and the court set Aug 26 for case management and sentencing of the respective cases.

In the same court, Nur Anati Kamarudin, 28, was fined RM2,000 after she pleaded guilty to a charge with disseminating false news on Twitter early last month.

She was charged with using the Twitter network service with intention to cause fear or anxiety to the public by spreading false news on the death of Covid-19 cases at a factory here.

The offence was committed at a premises at Jalan AP 3 Taman Ara Permai, Batu Berendam here at 9 am last June 3.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1) Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021. — Bernama