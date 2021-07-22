Penang Housing Board identifies 10 plots of land for affordable housing

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo says the Penang Housing Board has identified 10 plots of land in all five districts of the state to build affordable housing units for the people. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — The Penang Housing Board has identified 10 plots of land in all five districts of the state to build affordable housing units for the people, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The Local Government, Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said the Penang Housing Board had a meeting to finalise its first affordable housing project at Bukit Gedung recently.

“The planning for the first project is at an advanced stage now, we will be calling for a Request for Proposal for the project in October,” he said during a press conference today.

He said a total of 1,267 units will be built in the project where 253 units, measuring at 700 sq feet per unit, are low-medium cost at RM72,500 each and 1,014 units are affordable housing units, measuring at 850 sq ft per unit and priced at RM300,000 each.

He said the open tender for RFP will be open for a month and construction is expected to start as early as December this year.

The 10 plots of land the Penang Housing Board will be using to build affordable housing projects are in Jelutong on the island and on the mainland, in Perai, Ampang Jajar, Juru, Bukit Mertajam, Butterworth and Bandar Cassia.

The Penang Housing Board aims to build a total of 20,912 units of affordable housing on the 10 plots of land, including the one in Bukit Gedung, consisting of 7,242 low-medium cost units priced at RM72,500 each and 13,670 affordable housing units priced at RM300,000 each.