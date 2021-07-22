Only 81 Covid-19 cases found from 6,603 screened over two weeks, says Penang exco

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 ― A total 81 Covid-19 cases were detected out of 6,603 people tested over the last two weeks of mass screening by the Penang state government.

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the first two weeks of tests under the Penang Covid-19 Mass Screening (PSC19) programme were held at nine different locations on both the island and mainland.

The mass screening used the rapid test kit ― Antigen (RTK-Ag) so initially 151 returned positive results but subsequent reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests of the group confirmed that just 81 were infected.

“This looks encouraging, it is not a big number, 81 out of 6,603 screened, we are looking at one to two per cent,” he said.

He said there were 48 positive cases from the RTK-Ag tests in Perai on July 18 but he is awaiting a full report on that.

“Once I get a full report on that, I will announce it,” he said.

He said the PSC19 will continue for the third week from July 23 to 25 at six different locations on both the island and mainland.

Mass screenings will be held at the Dewan Dato' Haji Ismail Che' Chik in Penaga and at the Penang city stadium on the island on July 23 (Friday).

On July 24 (Saturday), PSC19 will be held at the Dewan Serbaguna Bandar Putra Bertam in Pinang Tunggal and the carpark at the Taman Terubong Jaya Market and Hawker Complex in Paya Terubong.

On July 25 (Sunday), PSC19 will be held at Stadium Batu Kawan in Simpang Ampat and the multipurpose hall at the Tanjung Bungah Market Complex in Tanjung Bungah.

He said the aim is to screen a total 2,000 people at the six different locations and called on everyone to register for the screening.

“Screening is important so that we can isolate the positive cases and stop it from spreading,” he said.

He said the state is also looking at conducting the mass screenings on a daily basis instead of only organising it during the weekends.

“We will need to study this first,” he said.

He said the mass screening will continue until they reach the target of 40,000 people.

Those interested may register at penangsaring.selangkah.my or through their respective state assemblyman's service centre.