Muhyiddin attends ‘Malaysia Berzikir’ programme

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the ‘Malaysia Berzikir’ programme broadcast live on TV1, Kuala Lumpur, July 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin participated in the “Malaysia Berzikir” programme during the Forum Perdana Ehwal Islam slot as part of efforts to face the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Muhyiddin joined in the programme organised virtually by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) which was also broadcast on TV1 and Jakim’s official social media platforms at 9pm.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The “zikir” or prayer ceremony was led by the Grand Imam of the National Mosque Ehsan Mohd Hosni, Grand Imam of the Putra Mosque Ikmal Zaidi Hashim, Grand Imam of the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque Nor Azamir Alias and Grand Imam of the Federal Territory Mosque Muhyidin Aziz.

The prime minister, in his speech immediately after the ceremony, said it was a platform for the people to reflect on the trials faced during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“As believers, we are confident that this pandemic is a test from Allah on us, and Islam teaches us to remain patient, calm, be persistent in finding solutions in facing the pandemic,” he said.

Muhyiddin said apart from that, compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) were among the important initiatives to protect the people from the disease.

He also appreciated the dedication of frontliners, civil servants, non-governmental organisations and individuals in providing assistance to those in need during this difficult time.

The ceremony was followed by the forum featuring motivational expert Datuk Mohd Fadhilah Kamsah; University of Malaya lecturer Associate Prof Sharifah Hayaati Syed Ismail and preacher Muhammad Ashraf Ridzuan as the invited panellists. — Bernama