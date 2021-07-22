7,100 families in EMCO areas receive aid from FT Islamic Religious Council’s Prihatin 3.0 programme

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Kampung Limau in Pantai Dalam after EMCO was imposed on the area, May 23, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A total of 7,100 families in 20 localities under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) throughout the Federal Territory received food and cash assistance involving an allocation of RM1.5 million through the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council’s (MAIWP) Prihatin Kasih Asnaf 3.0 programme.

The programme organised by MAIWP together with its zakat collection centre (PPZ-MAIWP) was implemented from July 3-18 involving Kampung Segambut Dalam, Pantai Ria People’s Housing Project (PPR), Kampung Padang Balang, Kerinchi PPR, Bandar Baru Sentul and others.

MAIWP chairman Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar said the contribution was from the zakat wakalah of individuals, companies and employers who had paid their tithes at the PPZ-MAIWP.

“The contributions were in the form of cash, chickens, and basic necessities such as rice, flour, oil, sugar and so forth.

“All distribution arrangements were made through representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and the head of the residents representative council in the affected areas in accordance with existing standard operating procedures,” he said in a statement today.

This programme involves Malakoff Corporation Berhad, MDC Oil & Gas and Malayan Banking Berhad in collaboration with strategic partner Richworks International Sdn Bhd with the provision of dry food assistance worth RM100 to 800 families.

“Personal contributions were also given by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) who was represented by his senior private secretary, Colonel (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

“Another initiative implemented by MAIWP is to make automatic payments to all asnaf recipients on a monthly basis without them having to come to the Baitulmal counter,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPZ-MAIWP acting chief executive officer Abdul Hakim Amir Osman said looking at the difficult situation in the country, PPZ-MAIWP desperately needs more funds to continue to help those in need, especially with the sudden increase in the number of asnaf.

“Those who meet or encounter people in difficulties in the Federal Territory are requested to make a report to MAIWP and reports can be made through the Mobil Jejak Asnaf or MoJA smartphone application to facilitate the Asnaf Baitulmal-MAIWP Jejak Squad to help them,” he added.

In the meantime, he said PPZ-MAIWP had also just launched the Monthly Zakat Deduction Campaign which lasts for six months from July to December 2021.

The public can register for the scheme either through the link or fill in the form at the PPZ-MAIWP counter or through their employers. To find out more about this campaign, visit https://bit.ly/SkimPZB or follow Zakat Collection Centre on Facebook. — Bernama