Police: Kota Kinabalu amok taxi driver receiving medical treatment

The driver of the vehicle lying down on the pavement after ramming his car into a vehicle at the front of the taxi queue at Kota Kinabalu International Airport, July 19, 2021.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, July 20 — City acting police chief superintendent George Rakman said the driver behind the taxi that ploughed into at least two vehicles at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport has been referred to a hospital for mental health treatment.

He said police have not arrested the driver even though the case is being investigated for reckless driving.

“The driver involved is receiving treatment at the hospital and a brief statement has been taken,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, videos of a taxi driver ramming at high speed into several vehicles at the Kota Kinabalu International airport emerged on social media. Several vehicles at the front of the taxi queue lane were badly damaged.

KKIA Limousine and Taxi Association president Shamsuddin Mohd Shah told reporters that the driver was under a lot of stress and has a history of mental and health issues.

“He also has anger management problems,” he said.

Shamsuddin said the driver recently recovered from a stroke and is currently undergoing treatment for kidney issues. He was apparently living alone after his wife left him years ago.

He said that drivers of the damaged vehicles in the incident are so far not looking at taking any legal actions against him out of sympathy.