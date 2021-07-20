Perlis MB reminds public not to be complacent against Covid-19

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, July 20 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has reminded the people in the state not to let their guard down against the Covid-19 threat, which has yet to end.

He said everybody must continue to endeavour to stop the chain of infection by complying with all standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

“Since June 1, we have all been abiding by the implementation of the full closure of the social and economic sectors, or ‘total lockdown’, including the National Recovery Plan (PPN) which is still in force.

“Alhamdulillah, with good discipline among the people, Perlis has successfully moved to Phase Two of the PPN and, God willing, we will soon head to Phase Three,” he said in a post on Facebook in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiadha today.

He also called on Muslims in the state to celebrate Aidiladha moderately this year, in keeping with the current situation.

Meanwhile, in Alor Setar, Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo urged the people in the state to stay at home and celebrate Aidiladha by meeting friends and family through ‘virtual visits.

He said the approach was among efforts to avoid the emergence of new clusters during the festive season.

“Avoid gathering in a large group, except for family members staying in the same house, and don’t receive guests, as we don’t know if they are carrying the virus,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama