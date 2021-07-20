Minister: Women Ministry to add three additional phone lines to facilitate Bakul Prihatin Negara applications

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the ministry provided three additional telephone numbers to facilitate applications for the Bakul Prihatin Negara aid. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has provided three additional telephone numbers to facilitate applications for the Bakul Prihatin Negara aid launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on July 15.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, in a statement said this is following a very high number of inquiries and applications received by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) since the aid initiative was announced.

The three additional lines are 03-8323 2176, 03-8323 2177 and 03-8323 2178.

Besides this, KPWKM has also prepared another alternative for applications using Google Form via 017-729702.

“Both these channels will start operating from noon today (July 20).

“The public can still continue to submit applications through existing channels such as by contacting the Social Welfare Department’s Operations Room in 108 districts nationwide, Talian Kasih 15999 or WhatsApp to 019-2615999 as well as through the ministry’s official social media,” she said.

Since applications opened yesterday, a total 1,355 applicants involving 4,467 household members in several states such as Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Perlis, Kelantan, Kedah, Perak and Johor have received the Bakul Prihatin Negara aid.

Yesterday, a total of 3487 people was registered as Skuad Prihatin Negara volunteers under the supervision of JKM, which is responsible for the delivery of the aid. — Bernama