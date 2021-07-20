Malaysian Muslims usher in Aidiladha with prayers

Residents of Taman Meru Perdana 2 perform Aidiladha prayers in front of a row of shoplots in Ipoh July 20, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Aidiladha or Hari Raya Korban which falls on the 10th day of Zulhijjah, the 12th and last month in the Islamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail in obeying Allah’s command.

This year, Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha with sacrifices by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which include not embarking on interstate travel for the usual balik kampung trips or Hari Raya visits.

Despite celebrating the festival under certain restrictions, the excitement can still be felt when several state religious authorities allowed the Aidiladha prayers to be performed in mosques and surau, subject to strict SOP compliance.

In Perak, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, performed the prayers together with about 1,000 worshippers at the Ubudiah Royal Mosque in Bukit Chandan, Kuala Kangsar, which was led by the mosque grand imam Badrul Husaini Baharudin.

Sultan Nazrin was greeted upon arrival at the mosque at 8.40am by Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad and State police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha in Bukit Antarabangsa, Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

In Terengganu, the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin attended Aidiladha prayers at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque, Kampung Ladang, Kuala Terengganu.

Also joining the Ruler were the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail and his brother Tengku Muhammad Mua'az.

In Pahang, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah performed Aidiladha prayers at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque in Kuantan.

Also attending the prayers were Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Pahang mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman.

Tengku Hassanal later attended the sacrificial slaughter of animals at the mosque compound that was conducted in full compliance with the SOPs set.

In Perlis, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, along with about 300 people performed the Aidiladha prayers at Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau.

The prayers were led by grand imam of Perlis Ahmad Sirajuddin Abdul Satar, while the Aidiladha sermon was delivered by State mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

Members of the public adhere to Covid-19 SOPs as they distribute meat following the ritual slaughter of a cow during Hari Raya Aidiladha at the Kota Damansara mosque in Petaling Jaya July 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and state executive council members.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin called on all parties to continue to pray that the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon.

In Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali joined about 100 Muslims for the Aidiladha prayers at the Al-Mujid Mosque, Kampung Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah, led by imam Hishamuddin Soleh.

In Sarawak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg performed Aidiladha prayers at the Jamek Mosque in Petra Jaya, Kuching with the number of the congregation being limited to 500 people.

In Sabah, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, when met during the Ibadah Korban programme at the Tuaran district police headquarters, said although this year’s Aidiladha was celebrated in a moderate manner, the intention to fulfil the spirit of sacrifice remained the same. — Bernama



