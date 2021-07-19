SOP violation: Kedah MB settles RM1,500 compound fine

The compound issued by the police was handed over yesterday and paid for by an aide to Kedah Mentri Besar (MB) Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at the Kota Setar District Health Office at around noon, also yesterday. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 19 — Kedah Mentri Besar (MB) Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has been served a compound fine of RM1,500 for violating Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) in a test drive case at a vehicle sales and exhibition centre at Juru Auto City, Penang on June 5.

The compound issued by the police was handed over yesterday and paid for by an aide to Muhammad Sanusi at the Kota Setar District Health Office at around noon, also yesterday.

“Yes, the compound was handed over (to Muhammad Sanusi) yesterday, the fine was RM1,500 and was paid at the Kota Setar District Health Office,” said the MB’s Special Media Officer Mohamad Helmi Mohamad Khalid when contacted here today.

Prior to this, photos and videos had gone viral on social media showing an individual believed to be Muhammad Sanusi test driving a car when at the time the country was under a full lockdown due to the pandemic and vehicle sales centres were not allowed to operate.

Following that, the police conducted an investigation in accordance with Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021. — Bernama