Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council (NSC) is also lifting the ban on outdoor filming. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Businesses in states and federal territories that have transitioned to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) can now open from 6am to 10pm daily.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council (NSC) is also lifting the ban on outdoor filming.

He said the relaxation of the curbs were made today following the improvement in the national vaccination rate.

MORE TO COME