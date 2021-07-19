N. Sembilan seeks walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for elderly

A senior citizen receives their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Pandamaran in Klang May 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, July 19 — The Negri Sembilan government has asked the federal government to consider allowing the walk-in vaccination for people aged 60 and above in the state, similar to the initiative in the Klang Valley.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said today this is necessary in view of the new daily Covid-19 cases exceeding 1,000 since July 13.

“The situation is most worrying. I feel that the vaccine is the only way out of this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

It has been reported that Operation Surge Capacity now being implemented in the Klang Valley will be expanded to northern Negri Sembilan, southern Perak and western Pahang to stem the drastic rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Today, Negri Sembilan recorded 1,340 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 62,369. — Bernama