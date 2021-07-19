MB: Mid Valley Southkey mega PPV to spearhead Johor’s Covid-19 herd immunity efforts

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (second left) is seen during yesterday’s visit to review final preparations for the opening of the Mid Valley Southkey mega PPV in Johor Baru July 19, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — The newly opened Mid Valley Southkey mega vaccination centre (PPV) here will accelerate the state’s Covid-19 immunisation drive towards vaccinating 80 per cent of its population, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The Johor mentri besar said the opening of the state’s second mega PPV is necessary to achieve its vaccination target.

“We in Johor are prepared to roll out a vaccination capacity of between 50,000 and 60,000 doses a day.

“This mega PPV is important in the state’s efforts to vaccinate about 80 per cent of its 2.5 million people by this October in order to create herd immunity,” said Hasni in a statement issued here today.

The Mid Valley Southkey mega PPV, which officially opened today, is the first large-scale vaccination centre operating in a shopping mall and is the second mega PPV in the state. It is capable of administering up to 5,000 doses a day.

It is the result of a collaboration between the government and the private sector through the Health Ministry, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and Kumpulan Perubatan Johor (KPJ) Healthcare Berhad.

A total of 283 medical and support staff from seven KPJ specialist hospitals are involved in the Mid Valley Southkey mega PPV’s operations.

Present to assist the vaccination process were also Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) personnel.

Hasni, who personally observed preparations at Mid Valley Southkey yesterday with Johor Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu, thanked all parties who helped to make the mega PPV a reality today.

“The whole country is proud of the sacrifice, time and energy of the various volunteers in helping the state and our country make this vaccination programme a success,” he said.

At present, Johor now has two mega PPVs with the other being the Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

Both facilities are located in Johor Baru.