CITF says Setia City Convention Centre PPV promptly reported Covid-19 positive cases to Health Ministry

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Pikas Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The vaccination centre (PPV) at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) in Shah Alam has taken quick action to report to the Ministry of Health after seven personnel were detected Covid-19 positive on July 11, said the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

CITF in a statement today said 11 close contacts were also identified and have been asked to carry out Covid-19 screening tests as well as isolating themselves while waiting for the results.

According CITF, the results of all 11 close contacts were negative, while the area in the PPV had been identified and disinfected by SCCC management.

The CITF statement followed a portal which alleged Covid-19 infection among SCCC PPV personnel but the PPV management involved did not inform other staff on the cases nor were there mass Covid-19 screening carried out.

On claims that Covid-19 patients were present to get vaccine shots at SCCC PPV, CITF found among the vaccine recipients were former Covid-19 patients who have passed the quarantine period and were allowed to receive their vaccine jabs by producing their Home Release Order issued by the District Health Centre and they were in good health with no symptoms.

The matter was also found in the Clinical Guidelines on Covid-19 Vaccination in Malaysia, Second Edition.

The SCCC PPV which was opened on June 7, had conducted vaccination on about 230,000 individuals as at July 17, according CITF.

CITF said the standard operating procedure used at all PPV including SCCC PPV included instructions on physical distancing and monitoring of personnel and volunteers if they were found to be symptomatic.

CITF said all PPV under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) also adhered to guidelines for Ventilation and Indoor Air Quality for Healthcare Facilities During the Covid-19 Pandemic as prescribed by MOH.

“CITF will continue to ensure that all PPVs comply with the guidelines that have been prepared as well as carrying out proper SOP practices to ensure that there is no risk of infection transmission in any PPV, at a time when the infection is sporadic in the community,” it said. — Bernama