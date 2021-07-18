Three detained over alleged abuse of two girls

Police arrested three individuals for allegedly abusing two children. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police arrested three individuals, including a woman and her boyfriend, last night for allegedly abusing her two children, aged two and three, in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves near here.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, said the arrest was made after police received a report informing that two girls were found in an unkempt condition at Jalan Samudera Utara 1, here, at about 1 pm today.

He said that a physical examination of the two children found scratches and bruises on the hands, cheeks, legs and chin, and both were sent to Selayang Hospital for further examination.

“Preliminary investigation found that both victims lived with their biological mother and her boyfriend in a rented flat in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves.

“Following that, the victims’ mother and her 22-year-old boyfriend as well as another man, the two girls’ 35-year-old guardian, were arrested at 9.30 tonight to assist in the investigation, and will be brought to Selayang Court tomorrow for a remand application,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, and those convicted can be fined not more than RM20,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding ten years or both. — Bernama