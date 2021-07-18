Melaka Hospital green zone to be temporarily moved to Peringgit Health Clinic from Monday

The operations of the Melaka Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department green zone will be temporarily moved to the Peringgit Health Clinic from tomorrow. — Google Maps screencap

MELAKA, July 18 — The operations of the Melaka Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department green zone will be temporarily moved to the Peringgit Health Clinic from tomorrow (July 19).

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the move was taken following an increase in Covid-19 patient arrivals that has caused congestion at the department.

“The congestion has caused inconvenience and delays in access to emergency care for patients of mild and non-critical cases,” he said in a statement here today.

He said following the temporary move, the Peringgit Health Clinic which is located about 1.5 kilometres from the hospital would operate 24 hours daily.

Rahmad also said that 16 community clinics which recorded an average daily attendance of less than 40 patients in three districts in Melaka, would be temporarily closed, effective tomorrow until a date to be announced later.

“The decision was made to improve human resource management at public health facilities in the state which includes the mobilisation of staff from community clinics to facilities such as Covid-19 assessment centres, vaccination centres, Covid-19 screening centres, and Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres.

“However, the closure does not involve the Batang Melaka Community Clinic in the Jasin district because it is currently receiving an average attendance of more than 100 patients daily,” he said.

Following the temporary closure, Rahmad said community clinic services will be provided at nearby health clinics. — Bernama