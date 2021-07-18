Agriculture Ministry actively tackling Lumpy Skin Disease infections among local cattle

The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry is constantly alert and aware of the issue of Lumpy Skin Disease infections that have become a concern among cattle breeders in the country. — Picture via Bernama/Twitter

RANTAU PANJANG, July 18 — The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (Mafi) is constantly alert and aware of the issue of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) infections that have become a concern among cattle breeders in the country.

Deputy Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said as such, the ministry, through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS), constantly monitors and inspects premises around the country to detect any infected livestock.

He said until yesterday, 12,757 premises were inspected, involving 168,734 heads of cattle, adding that from that total, 169 cattle from 101 premises were found to be LSD-positive.

“In Kelantan alone, 608 premises were checked, along with 6,092 cattle, with 14 cattle testing positive,” he told reporters after visiting the Rantau Panjang MAQIS quarantine station here today.

He added that at the station, there were 59 cattle seized thanks to the joint efforts of MAQIS and the Royal Malaysia Police, through its General Operations Force (GOF), that are steadfast in curbing smuggling activities along the country’s borders.

Che Abdullah said, overall, five of the 59 cattle were suspected of having clinical signs of LSD.

“In May, Kelantan MAQIS also detected and suspected that 14 out of 235 cattle imported from Thailand showed signs of having LSD during the quarantine period.

“MAQIS had also conducted close monitoring of all the cattle with the assistance of the Veterinary Services Department to control and curb the disease from spreading further and affecting the cattle rearing industry, especially in Kelantan,” he said.

He added that Mafi, through MAQIS, would continue to intensify control and enforcement at the border, especially at the country’s entry points, to ensure food security and that the risk of dangerous pests that can threaten the livestock and agriculture industry in the country is controlled and curbed. — Bernama