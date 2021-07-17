Religious affairs minister: Adequate Muslim burial land in Federal Territories

Workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, July 17 — There is adequate Muslim burial land in the Federal Territories to accommodate burials including the bodies of those who died due to Covid-19, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Nevertheless, he said a discussion with the National Fatwa Council would be held to look at the need to increase Muslim burial areas in the Federal Territories.

He said compared to other states, burial land in the Federal Territories were very limited and it must be viewed seriously.

“I have reported this matter to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department director. It needs to be discussed to get the best solution if Covid-19 deaths continue from time to time,” he said.

Zulkifli said this to reporters after handing over contributions from the Waqaf Foundation of Malaysia (YWM) to groups in need of aid here, today.

YWM allocated essential item packs under the Essential Fund Programme amounting to RM11,250 to 225 needy recipients.

The recipients comprised taxi drivers, Malaysian Armed Forces veterans and individuals whose incomes were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama