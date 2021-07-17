Basic necessities sufficient in three Kerian localities under EMCO, says exco

BAGAN SERAI, July 17 — Basic necessities will be channelled to residents of the three localities in the Kerian district who have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control order from today until July 30.

Perak Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said residents of Apartment Bukit Merah, Kampung Tersusun Pondok Tanjung and Kampung Lubuk Binjai who face problems with the supply of food items can contact the Aid Collection and Distribution Centre opened here since last night.

He said the state government guarantees sufficient food supply, including one box of food per family to alleviate their burden.

“To begin with, the Gunung Semanggol constituency service centre has provided vegetables and eggs to all the families involved this morning,” he said in a media conference in Bukit Merah near here today.

The three localities were placed under EMCO until July 30 following a spread in infections linked to the Ladang Solar and Kebun Sayur clusters.

Apartment Tropicana Bukit Merah has 55 families involving 166 people, including seven houses occupied by foreigners, Kampung Tersusun Pondok Tanjung has 82 houses involving 236 residents while 44 residents in 11 houses live in Kampung Lubuk Binjai.

Razman, who is also Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, said non-governmental organisations (NGO) that wanted to help could send their contributions to the operations room which is open from 8am to 5pm. — Bernama