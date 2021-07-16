So, what’s next for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19? Ministers say new SOPs soon

Both ministers declined to reveal details of possible relaxation of curbs. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The government will soon announce a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba demurred from disclosing details when asked about the relaxation of curbs for those who have completed both doses of the vaccine so far.

“We just had a National Recovery Plan meeting chaired by the prime minister, and I think the Ministry of Health presented the freedom that will be given to those who have received their two doses of vaccines. I believe that an announcement would be made quite soon,” Khairy who is also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister said in the virtual news conference this evening.

“Announcement will be made soon,” echoed Dr Adham.

Yesterday, Malay news portal Astro Awani reported Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin saying leeway will include greater physical movement and the easing of regulations for some social activities.

Khairy had also said on June 21 that the government is studying the feasibility of lifting several restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals such as possibly allowing them to travel interstate.

Khairy said the proposal to lift these restrictions for qualified individuals is being scrutinised by NIP’s technical working committee who he said would also be looking at steps and leeways used by other countries for fully vaccinated individuals.

He said the findings of the working committee, which comprises industry professionals, would then be presented to the National Security Council o be finalised.