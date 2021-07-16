Police finally catch Kong Sien Ming after five years on the run for murder of Miri PKR’s Bill Kayong

Police escort the suspect to Miri Central Police Station lockup for further investigation. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, July 16 — A suspect involved in the murder of Miri Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary Bill Kayong five years ago was finally arrested by the police and brought back to Miri today.

Kong Sien Ming was flown in from Kuala Lumpur using a Royal Malaysian Police Air Unit aircraft and arrived at Miri Airport at around 2pm.

He was then escorted and taken to the Miri Central Police Station by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) of the Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) upon arrival at Miri Airport.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

“This is the latest arrest in the Bill Kayong murder case that took place in 2016.

“Last Tuesday (July 13), at around 2.30pm, the suspect was arrested with the help of the IPD KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) CID team.

“The Sepang magistrate allowed a seven-day remand until July 19,” said Aidi when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Aidi said the suspect would be further questioned on his involvement in the case and the case would be referred to the Sarawak Attorney General’s Chambers for further instructions.

He added that the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It is believed that the suspect had been hiding in China for some time before the authorities there arrested him and sent him back to Malaysia because his passport had expired.

Kong was named one of the suspects in the killing of Bill, who was gunned down in his car on June 21, 2016 while stopped at a traffic light intersection in Kuala Baram.

Following the incident, a total of four suspects have been detained separately at various locations including Mohamad Fitri Pauzi who was sentenced to death by hanging in 2018.

However, three of them — Lie Chang Loon, Chin Wei Chung and Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang — were later released and acquitted from the charge of being accomplices in hiring Fitri for the murder, while Kong escaped a police dragnet. — Borneo Post Online