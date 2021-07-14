Penang has busloads of Covid-19 patients from KL? Not true at all, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was responding to news reports in the vernacular press that two busloads of Covid-19 patients have been transferred from Kuala Lumpur to Penang due to the shortage of beds in hospital intensive care units in the national capital. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — Only one critical Covid-19 patient from Kuala Lumpur has been sent to Penang for treatment, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today amid viral claims of mass transfers due to the crisis in the Klang Valley.

“The news that went viral on this was not true at all,” he said in a statement today.

Chow was responding to news reports in the vernacular press that two busloads of Covid-19 patients have been transferred from Kuala Lumpur to Penang due to the shortage of beds in hospital intensive care units in the national capital.

The reports then spread like wildfire on social media.

Chow also said the transferred patient is now in a stable condition and under further observation.