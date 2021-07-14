Chief secretary to govt: Accurate data helps public service remain committed, responsive in facing Covid-19

Pedestrians walk on the street in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today stressed that the public service has remained committed and responsive to the current needs based on accurate and up-to-date data and information in facing Covid-19.

He said the accurate and up-to-date data and information had also enabled the government to formulate and implement policies, as well as necessary actions and operations to tackle the pandemic.

“In facing this crisis, the government has implemented various strategies, initiatives and action plans to curb the spread of the coronavirus and to protect lives and livelihoods of the people,” he said in a statement here today.

Likening the fight against Covid-19 to a long, hard marathon, Mohd Zuki said the war against an invisible enemy was indeed very challenging, tiring and required physical and mental fitness and endurance.

“Never in the history of our country have we gone through a life full of twists and turns due to the Covid-19 and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“However, the impact of the pandemic on the livelihoods of the people can be cushioned by the implementation of eight economic stimulus packages and the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK),” he said.

Mohd Zuki said the economic stimulus packages were the government’s strategic effort in reducing the burden of the people through various aid and assistance to support economic survival following the implementation of the MCO.

Among the economic stimulus packages are the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai), Strategic Programme to Empower People and the Economy (Pemerkasa) and the People’s Wellbeing and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Mohd Zuki said the government had allocated over RM500 billion for all the stimulus packages to ensure their success.

He said the government had also set aside RM5 billion for the procurement and free distribution of Covid-19 vaccine to the people through PICK which was being actively implemented according to plan and supply of vaccines received.

So far, 11 million Malaysian population have received at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Mohd Zuki said.

He said the government had also strived to increase the vaccination capacity by opening more than 1,800 vaccination centres across the country with the daily vaccination rate surpassing 400,000 doses.

“The aggressive vaccination process can definitely curb the spread of the coronavirus in our community, hence giving us hope that life will return to normal.

“We may not have succeeded, but civil servants have always been steadfast in carrying out the duties and responsibilities entrusted to us for the sake of our beloved country.

“The support from all quarters will be a morale booster for public service to continue fighting this unfinished battle,” he added. — Bernama