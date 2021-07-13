Shafie rebuts report claiming Warisan will back Muhyiddin and Perikatan government

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks at a press conference in Semporna September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 13 — Sabah Opposition leader and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has dismissed speculation that his party will be working with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

He was responding to an article published by Sarawak Report claiming that Warisan might combine forces with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejung) and back Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The report is erroneous,” said Shafie who had until now not made any comment since the Umno supreme council decided to withdraw the party’s support from Muhyiddin last week.

“Parti Warisan categorically denies that it will work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) as implied in a recent article by Sarawak Report,” he said in a short statement today.

Sarawak Report claimed that Dr Mahathir was planning to support the embattled PN government after its majority became uncertain following Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement last week.

Speculation is rife that around five to 12 Umno MPs might abide by the supreme council’s decision to withdraw the party’s support for Muhyiddin.

According to Sarawak Report, Pejuang’s four MPs and Warisan’s eight MPs will team up in support of Muhyiddin’s PN coalition and fill the void.