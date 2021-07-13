Higher Education Ministry says studying effectiveness of online learning, teaching programme

A student takes online lessons in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is conducting a study on the effectiveness of online Learning and Teaching (PdP) to improve the learning process.

In a statement today, the ministry said it was concerned with the constraints and difficulties facing students and lecturers in conducting PdP during the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested institutions of higher learning (IPT) to refer to the advisory note issued by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) on Feb 8 as a guide to conduct their study programmes during the movement control period.

Based on the advisory note, providers of higher education (PPT) are given the flexibility to conduct their PdP activities online and are required to prepare action plans according to the suitability of the teaching needs by taking into account the current situation.

“Various online learning methods have been introduced and can be implemented according to the suitability of the courses offered.

“For courses or learning components that require face-to-face interaction and cannot be replaced through online learning methods, they can be shifted to the next learning week or semester or after PPT has developed appropriate online learning method," it said.

The ministry said PPT could also take the initiative to implement programmes based on flexible schedules, including extending assessment and evaluation activities on an ongoing basis.

For students with problems, it said the IPT provides counseling services and psychosocial support for them.

The ministry, in collaboration with the Counseling Council and Careers of Public Universities of Malaysia (Makuma), is also in the process of developing a Mental Health module for IPT Students to deal with stress, depression and anxiety.

"MoHE hopes that with this module, it can be used as a guideline for officers at IPTs to deal with mental health cases involving students," it said.

In the statement, the ministry also extended its condolences to the family of Nurul Natasya Ezreen Azemi, 22, a diploma student in Office Management and Technology at the Faculty of Management and Business, Kedah branch Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Muhammad Adham Hazim Mohd Rizaini, 21, a Diploma in Civil Engineering student at Pahang branch UiTM Pahang Branch who died recently. — Bernama