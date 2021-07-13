Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing since June 26 after leaving son’s Cheras condo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A senior citizen suffering from Alzheimer's disease has been missing since June 26 after leaving his son's house at Bayu Tasik Condominium 2, Cheras in Kuala Lumpur.

His daughter-in-law Koh Soh Chin, 48, said checks on the condominium’s closed-circuit camera (CCTV) showed Lai Heng Cheong, 84, left the area through the back door of the lobby at about 6.30pm, adding a police report was lodged on the same night at the Salak South police station.

“We had just returned from Flat Sanpeng to meet his friends there and after I parked the vehicle, my father-in-law got off and went to the lobby on his own.

“But when I reached the lobby, he was gone. My family and I panicked and looked for him at every place that he would normally go, apart from contacting relatives and friends, but until now there has been no news about him and we are worried about his safety,” she told reporters during an online Zoom session with the National MCA Public Complaint and Services bureau, here today.

Koh said his father-in-law had been living with her family for the past 10 years and would also help them to take care of their 11-year-old son.

She said Lai was wearing a blue t-shirt, a white pair of shorts, blue sports shoes and carrying an umbrella when he went missing 18 days ago.

Koh appealed to the public especially those in the Cheras area to contact 012-6846198 if they knew Lai’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, National MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau deputy chief Chua Jian Boon said he hoped that the public would be willing to extend assistance so that the senior citizen could return to his family as soon as possible. — Bernama