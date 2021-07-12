LADA targets RM288m tourism revenue on island in last quarter of this year, says Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is also LADA’s co-chairman said the main objective of the plan was to revive the economy in Langkawi and restore tourists’ trust and confidence to get them to visit the island. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 12 — The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) is targeting tourism revenue in the island to reach over RM288 million, for the period September to December this year, through the implementation of the Langkawi 2021-2022 Tourism Recovery Plan (PPP).

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said this popular holiday destination is expected to receive some 590,000 tourists during the period through the plan.

“In 2022, LADA estimates that Langkawi will generate a revenue of RM1.17 billion and receive up to 2.5 million tourists,” he said in a media statement after LADA online board meeting here today.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also LADA’s co-chairman said the main objective of the plan was to revive the economy in Langkawi and restore tourists’ trust and confidence to get them to visit the island.

He said it is hoped that the short-term plan would help restore the economic well-being of the Langkawi community who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

Muhammad Sanusi said to attract tourists, Langkawi must be promoted as a safe and enjoyable holiday destination, and as such, stakeholders were encouraged to offer attractive packages such as the “Langkawi Great Sale” at several strategic locations.

“Langkawi also needs to host high-impact events such as sports events, cultural performances, e-sports tournaments, concerts, PUBG competitions and food festivals.

“These events which will comply with the new norms, to ensure the island is Covid-free, will help revive the ailing tourism industry in Langkawi,” he said.

He added that currently to support the government’s aim to achieve herd immunity, the state is working to vaccinate about 76,400 of the 100,000 Langkawi residents.

He said all the initiatives implemented by LADA were in line with the state and federal government’s plan to help the local community in the recovery phase and further drive redevelopment efforts in Langkawi. — Bernama