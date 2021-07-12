Dr Adham: Over 11 million Covid-19 shots administered as of July 11; 3.5 million people fully vaccinated

Dr Adham said a total of 291,217 Covid shots were given out on July 11 alone. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A total of 11,366,710 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Malaysia as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

In a Twitter post today, he said this comprised of 7,840,034 people who received their first dose of a vaccine, and 3,526,676 people who received their second dose.

He added that on July 11 alone, a total of 291,217 were given out — 190,186 people got their first dose and 101,031 more their second dose.

Dr Adham also shared a list by the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply which showed that Kuala Lumpur had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated among states and Federal Territories.

In the capital city, 1,398,957 people had been vaccinated with a first dose, which is shown to make up 78.9 per cent of its population.

This was followed by Putrajaya (51.5 per cent), Sarawak (49.1 per cent), Labuan (39.4 per cent) and Perlis (30.5 per cent).

Selangor, which has consistently been the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, recorded that 22.9 per cent of its population have received the first dose of a vaccine.

The list also separately identifies the number of adults vaccinated in each state, with 103.7 per cent of adults in Kuala Lumpur recorded to have received their first dose.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa explained the discrepancy in a separate tweet.

According to Annuar, this is because the number included people living outside of the city but who were vaccinated in it.

He estimated that 20 per cent of the record accounted for such people.

Malaysia has been experiencing an alarming rise in new recorded Covid-19 infections, with the highest local record of 9,353 cases on Saturday, followed by 9,105 cases yesterday.