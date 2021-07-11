Tanker collides with cargo ship southwest of Sungai Muar estuary in Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — A tanker, MV Galapagos, and a cargo ship, MV Zephyr Lumos, collided at 14.1 nautical miles southwest of the Sungai Muar estuary early today.

Johor Maritime director First Maritime Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said upon receiving the emergency signal on the collision at 12.30am, the department mobilised its assets to the scene.

We received the emergency signal from MV Zephyr Lumos while the emergency signal from MV Galapagos was received through the Indonesian National Search and Relief Agency (Basarnas) in Pekan Baru, he said.

“From observation, it is believed MV Zephyr Lumos had crashed into the right side of MV Galapagos. However, no casualties were reported. The cause of the incident and the number of crew involved are still being investigated,” he said in a statement here today.

Nurul Hizam said the Southern Region Marine Department and the Johor Department of Environment had been informed of the incident for further action.

In a separate statement, Nurul Hizam said the failure of the steering system of the tanker was suspected to be the cause of the collision.

“The Malta-registered MV Galapagos was reported to be experiencing a steering system failure forcing it to move to the right as the United Kingdom-registered MV Zephyr Lumos was overtaking it, which caused MV Galapagos to crash into the right side of the cargo ship,” he said.

Nurul Hizam said the vessels were carrying a crew of 24 and 26 respectively and are currently being detained to assist in the investigation conducted by the Marine Department of Malaysia and the Department of Environment. — Bernama