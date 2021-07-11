Spike in Covid-19 cases due to screening on a larger scale, says Ismail Sabri

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) is pictured during a visit to the Kerinchi PPR in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — -The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases of late is due to large-scale screening, especially in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government had projected Covid-19 cases to increase when the EMCO was enforced in 36 mukims in Selangor and 16 localities in Kuala Lumpur.

The EMCO in these areas is scheduled to end on July 14.

“When the government enforces the EMCO, we will conduct Covid-19 screening on a large scale and of course there will be an increase in Covid-19 cases.

“For example, the Kampung Kerinchi PPR (housing scheme) which is under EMCO, (large-scale) Covid-19 screening was done here today and many also tested positive for Covid-19,” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Kerinchi PPR.

He said this when asked to comment on the drastic increase in Covid-19 cases in the country which has been hovering above 9,000 daily the past couple of days. — Bernama