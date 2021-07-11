Air Pahang deploys 300 static water tanks to Keratong, Rompin

A resident of Bandar Baru Sultan Suleiman collects water from Syabas tank truck in Port Klang December 21, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, July 11 — Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) has deployed a total of 300 static water tanks to areas affected by water supply disruption after the Keratong Water Treatment Plant (LRA) could not operate due to the pollution in Sungai Pukin, Rompin near here on Tuesday.

PAIP chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said the river pollution had affected 11,500 PAIP account holders in Keratong, Rompin since Wednesday.

He said while PAIP was carrying rehabilitation work, it had also implemented immediate measures such as delivering clean water to affected consumers in stages.

“Apart from static tanks, a total of 28 tanker lorries were also mobilised to help the consumers get clean water supply,” he said in a statement here today.

The areas involved are the whole of Bandar Tun Razak Keratong 1 to 5; Chanis, Perantau Damai; Kampung Alai; Kota Bahagia; Sungai Mengah; Melati; Ladang Dwan; Ladang Bera Selatan 3,5,7; Kota Shahbandar; Ladang Ace; Ladang Seraya and Umac Farm.

Other areas include Cenderawasih; Pekoti; Pekoti Timur; Pekoti Road Transport Department; Perwira Jaya as well as the whole of Selancar 1 to Selancar 9.

Saiful Zaini said the public should use water prudently and maintain the sustainability of water resources by not polluting the drainage.

On Friday, the media reported that the pollution at Sungai Pukin in Rompin was believed to stem from a collapsed bank of a treatment pond of an oil palm mill in Ulu Keratong that caused the effluent to flow into the river stream. — Bernama